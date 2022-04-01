16,000 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 302,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

