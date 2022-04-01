19,992 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

