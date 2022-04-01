1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,799. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

