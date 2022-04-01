2,144 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 177,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average is $284.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

