2,149 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. 6,899,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

