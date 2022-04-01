2,396 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

DOCN opened at $57.85 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

