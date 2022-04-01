241 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,189.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.84 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,073.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,296.87.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

