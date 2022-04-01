$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Shares of CYH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
