3,001 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 676,987 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

