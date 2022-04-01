41,968 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 41,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.