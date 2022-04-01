4,871 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

