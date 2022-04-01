$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce $55.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,318. Transcat has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

