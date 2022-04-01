572 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $296.61 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

