$579.58 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $579.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.40 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $512.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 317,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Surgery Partners news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,228 shares of company stock worth $4,072,792. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

