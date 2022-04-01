7,048 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

