7,760 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 507,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,490. The company has a market cap of $857.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

