79,670 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

