81,132 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 187,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,286. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.