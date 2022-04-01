8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 50,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,654. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

