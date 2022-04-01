A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

