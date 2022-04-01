AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.11 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $164.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

