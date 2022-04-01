Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

