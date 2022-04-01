ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 55,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $20.69.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.