ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $389,500.63

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $389,500.63 and $52,593.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

