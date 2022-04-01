Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

