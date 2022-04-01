Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.99. 849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $141.75 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

