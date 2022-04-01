Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

