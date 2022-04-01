Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Shares Up 199.3%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) shot up 199.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 144,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 29,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

