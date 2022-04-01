ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
