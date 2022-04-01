ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

