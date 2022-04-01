Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.65.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $206.96 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.