Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 95.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

