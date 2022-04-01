Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.10

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 139454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.99.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at C$9,714,470.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

