AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

