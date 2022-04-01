AE Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,846,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.