AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

