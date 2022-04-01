AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
VWOB opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $80.57.
