AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28.

