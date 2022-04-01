AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.