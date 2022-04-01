AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.88. 13,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AerCap by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AerCap by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

