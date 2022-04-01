AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $74.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.