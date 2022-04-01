AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AERC opened at $3.60 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

