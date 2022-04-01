AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

AVAV stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,136.95 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

