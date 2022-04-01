AEye, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AEye in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.47 on Thursday. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

