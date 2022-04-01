Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AFMD stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

