Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.23 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,659. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

