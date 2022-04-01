Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri Sells 1,687 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

