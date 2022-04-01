AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLYGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.88. AGC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7,665 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

