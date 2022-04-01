AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.88. AGC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7,665 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

