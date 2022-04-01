Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.21.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

