Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 139,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.