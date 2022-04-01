Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Agiliti posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agiliti.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Shares of AGTI opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
